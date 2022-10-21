Home Nation

Ahead of state polls, PM Modi to launch job fair on Saturday

The Ministry of Railways alone will hire 11,000 people for various gazetted and non-gazetted jobs under its various departments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With elections to the crucial states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a nationwide recruitment drive called Rozgar Mela. It is part of a scheme to provide jobs to 10 lakh people. Appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony on Saturday, officials said.

The recruitment drive is to fill various vacancies in 38 central departments and ministries. The Ministry of Railways alone will hire 11,000 people for various gazetted and non-gazetted jobs under its various departments. The rail ministry will give appointment letters for the posts of assistant loco pilots, technicians, clerks, guards and assistant station masters. 

The home ministry will give away appointment letters for the posts of assistant commissioner, sub-inspector and constables, while the postal department will hire assistant stenographers, junior accountants and others. Notably, the development comes in the wake of the Congress presidential elections and Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra gaining traction, especially in the southern states. 

