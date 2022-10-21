Home Nation

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, four out of five bodies recovered

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Published: 21st October 2022

Fire rising out from the site of crash. (Photo | EPS)

Fire rising from the site of the military chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, 2022. (Screengrabs)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four bodies have been recovered from the site where the Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed in the mountainous Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning.

The chopper which took off from Lekabali was carrying five persons.

The search is on to recover the mortal remains of the fifth person.

A Joint search and rescue operation of the Army and Air force was launched immediately which included one MI17, two ALHs, and three columns of the Indian Army, according to the Tezpur PRO (D).

Defence sources said the incident occurred at Migging which is located 25 km away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district at 10:43 am.

In viral videos, plumes of smoke can be seen rising from a mountain.

WATCH:

Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, told ANI over the phone, "The site of the accident is not connected through the road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other details are awaited."

"Received very disturbing news about Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers," Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known.

Earlier on October 5 this year, an Indian Army pilot lost his life in a Cheetah helicopter crash near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh. "The Cheetah helicopter flying in forwarding areas near Tawang crashed at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital," Army officials had said.

