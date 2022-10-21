BrahMos: Air force to get armed with next generation missile by 2025

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will get armed with the BrahMos NG (next generation) versatile supersonic cruise missile system by 2025. The missile is under design and development stage with the infrastructure being created at Lucknow node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for setting up of missile making units.

BrahMos Aerospace GM (Air Version) Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd) said: “We are looking for a range close to 300km and since we are still in the design stage there is a possibility of tweaking the range. It could be plus or minus three km here and there.”

“We are looking for the land targets at our first attempt and once we achieve that we migrate to the sea target.”

“We are expecting from the time we sign the contract and there is funding available they will take 2-2.5 years but notwithstanding the funding we have started certain processes with our own reserves, so that we meet the timeline and realize the missile at the earliest.”

After completing the land-based targets, the sea target would only take 10-12 months, said Srivastava.

The NG will be lighter in weight and smaller in size thus allowing the aerial platforms to carry more numbers of them. The NG will be weighing around 1330 kgs and around six metres long. The old current version of BrahMos is 2650 kg of weight with a length of around 9 metres.

Another source said, “At present the Sukhois can carry only one and it will be able to carry a maximum four NG missiles.

Since it is lighter, smaller and compact, the next generation missile systems can be fitted on several platforms. Right now the plan is to fit it in Sukhoi-30MKI and LCA.

“The infrastructure construction work will be completed within two years and then production will start taking place. We would start delivering the lethal weapon system to the IAF by 2025,” said another official from BrahMos Aerospace at DefExpo2022.

The range of the missile was 290 km, with a speed of 2.8 mach, till the time India was not part of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). India became a MTCR member in 2016 and extended its range to 450 km.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF strategic reach. The missile system was successfully married with the Su-30 MKI in May this year.

The NG is expected to gain a lot of export enquiries. “It has got a huge potential for export in comparison to existing missiles because of the weight which is much less so it fits on many platforms and we are definitely looking for export definitely that is one of our KRA,” Gp capt Srivastava (R) said.

“In the next 3-4 years, we will start exporting it.”

Several African countries and West Asian countries have evinced interest in the NG version of BrahMos missile system. Philippines has already approved a $374.96 million (Rs 2700 cr) contract for the purchase of a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India.

The BrahMos missile can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land and has been inducted into all three services -- Army, Navy and Air Force.

