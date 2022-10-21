Home Nation

Chill in the air: Kashmir's Gulmarg wrapped in white blanket

As the entire plains and upper reaches of Gulmarg wore a carpeted look, many tourists enjoyed a lifetime experience. Several of them had never seen snowfall before.

Published: 21st October 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

About 3-4 inches of snowfall brings down temperatures earlier than usual this year in Gulmarg on Thursday. (Photo | EPS, zahoor punjabi)

About 3-4 inches of snowfall brings down temperatures earlier than usual this year in Gulmarg on Thursday. (Photo | EPS, zahoor punjabi)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Tourists visiting the famous ski resort of Gulmarg are experiencing a memorable holiday after the upper reaches of Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday. Gulmarg was covered with a white blanket of snow after it began snowing at night, bringing freezing temperatures earlier than usual this year. About 3-4 inches of snowfall was recorded in the main ski resort while the upper reaches received 6-inch snow.

As the entire plains and upper reaches of Gulmarg wore a carpeted look, many tourists enjoyed a lifetime experience. Several of them had never seen snowfall before. A recently married couple from Surat in Gujarat said that they could not believe it that they have witnessed snowfall during their first visit to the Valley. “It is a wonderful experience and we are enjoying it. We are very lucky to be here while it is snowing,” they told this newspaper.

Chetan Pandya from Maharashtra said they were very excited about the experience. “This is a perfect time to visit Kashmir and people should visit this place at least once a year,” he said. “It is awesome. I cannot describe the feelings in words,” Pandya added, stressing that once he returns to his hometown, he would urge everybody to visit Kashmir.

Another tourist from Gujarat said that when they reached here yesterday, the weather was pleasant and there was greenery around. “However, when we woke up in the morning, the entire Gulmarg was covered with a white blanket of snow. This experience will remain with us throughout our lives,” he said.
Aasha Mandoth, a tourist from Ahmedabad said while she has visited Himachal Pradesh and other places, this was her visit to Kashmir.

“This is really a paradise on earth,” she added. Stakeholders in the tourism sector are hopeful that the early snowfall will lead to a further increase in footfall of tourists. An all-time high of over 2 million tourists have visited Kashmir this year so far. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gulmarg Tourists ski resort holiday Kashmir
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp