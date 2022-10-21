Home Nation

Indian Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay

Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat.

Published: 21st October 2022 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

INS Trikand of Indian Navy

Representational Image. (File Photo | Indian Navy)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Indian Navy on Friday intercepted a 'suspicious' boat on Palk Bay. The boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the early hours of Friday.

"Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury."

"The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable," a Defence PRO tweet said, without elaborating.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, it added.

Further details are awaited.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss alleged in a tweet that the fisherman, while fishing at Kodiyakkarai, was injured in "firing by the Indian Navy."

READ HERE | Tamil Nadu fisherman gets shot by Indian Navy near Kodiyakarai

