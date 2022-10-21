MoD plans to buy 1,000 spy copters, 80 mini aircraft

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to carry out seamless round-the-clock surveillance capability during the current dynamic volatile situation along the Northern Borders and Line of Control the Ministry of Defence intends to procure 1,000 Surveillance Copter with accessories through fast Track Procedure under Emergency Procurement and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs. Another RFP has been issued to procure 80 Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs).

Explaining the urgency, the MoD said, “For surveillance needs of Indian Army, expeditious procurement of Surveillance Copter for meeting urgent operational requirement is an operation imperative, where undue/unforeseen delay is seen to be adversely impacting the capacity and preparedness of the Indian Army.” Surveillance Copter is an ideal multi-sensor system, to carry out day and night, real-time reconnaissance and surveillance of an area of interest.

“The system will provide high-resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition, identification and accurate location of adversaries’ build up, mortars/ guns, movement of troops and vehicles during border management tasks and active operations,” the RFP says. RFP is a process to elicit technical and financial responses from potential bidders.

The MoD has decided to apportion the quantity between L1 (first lowest bidder) and L2 (second lowest bidder) Bidder(s) in the ratio of 60:40 with L2 matching the negotiated price and terms & conditions of L1 vendor. In case L2 vendor does not agree to the price and terms and conditions quoted by/ negotiated with L1 vendor, the entire quantity shall be supplied by L1 vendor.

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure quantity 80 Mini Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) System with Control and Communication Equipment for the Army through Fast Track Procedure under Emergency Procurement and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs. The bidder will have to provide week-long training at Leh.

IAF to get armed with new version of BrahMos by 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will get armed with the BrahMos NG (next generation) versatile supersonic cruise missile system by 2025. The missile is under the design and development stage with the infrastructure being created at Lucknow node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for setting up of missile-making units.BrahMos Aerospace GM (Air Version) Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd) said: “We are looking for a range close to 300km and since we are still in the design stage there is a possibility of tweaking the range. It could be plus or minus three km here and there.”

