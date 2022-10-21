Home Nation

Odisha, Bengal start mobilising resources as possible cyclone approaches

The weather system, which is presently in the form of a low-pressure area over the North Andaman sea and adjoining areas, is likely to take shape of depression on Saturday.

Published: 21st October 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Abhishek G, EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is bracing for heavy rainfall early next week under the impact of a possible cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to skirt the state and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, the IMD said on Friday.

The West Bengal government has initiated the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in several districts, officials said.

The weather system, which is presently in the form of a low-pressure area over the North Andaman sea and adjoining areas, is likely to take shape of depression on Saturday and a deep depression on Sunday, before intensifying into a cyclonic storm on Monday and moving in the north and north-east direction towards West Bengal and Bangladesh, the IMD said.

The cyclonic storm is expected to be christened 'Sitrang', as suggested by Thailand.

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick said that instructions have been issued to all the districts and coastal region authorities to deal with any eventuality.

The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall when it crosses parallel to the state's coast on Monday.

Mallick said personnel of the fire service department, the ODRAF and NDRF are on standby for any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has begun the process of evacuating people from low-lying areas in Purba Medinipore, South 24 Parganas and Sundarbans to safe shelters in the wake of the cyclone forecast, a senior official said.

"Leaves of all district magistrates, SPs and emergency department workers have been cancelled as a part of the preparedness for the possible cyclone," he said.

Tarapauline, dry food and medicines have also been adequately stocked in these districts, the official said.

The Kolkata Police's disaster management team has been asked to work in tandem with Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials to address any emergency-like situation, he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened an emergency meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Friday to take stock of the preparedness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bay of Bengal cyclone West Bengal Bangladesh IMD Pramila Mallick
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp