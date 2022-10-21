Operation Garuda, Chakra, and the global police cooperation

By Express News Service

The CBI has launched ‘Operation Garuda’ with a strong intent to disrupt, degrade, and dismantle networks, with international linkages, involved in drug trafficking. The Interpol channels are used for the exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement action across international jurisdictions through Interpol. During this special operation, 6600 suspects were checked, 127 new cases were registered, and 175 persons, including six absconders, were arrested.

CBI has also launched ‘Operation Chakra’ to track down cyber criminals who indulge in financial crimes and fraud. This new mission has been launched against cyber-enabled crime networks on the basis of international inputs and in coordination with Interpol, the FBI, and police forces of multiple countries against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes.

The CBI registered 11 cases against cyber criminals involved in financial fraud using the internet and 28 locations were raided by the state police forces. After the First World War, the idea of an international police body was revived by Johannes Schober, President of the Vienna Police. As a result, Interpol was formed at the close of the five days session of the International Criminal Police Commission in September 1923 with headquarters in Vienna.

Interpol is an organisation which is based on giving paramount importance to National sovereignty; Respect for Human Rights; Neutrality; and Constant and active Cooperation. Articles 2 & 3 of the Interpol Constitution and Rules prohibit any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and comprises delegates appointed by the governments of Interpol member countries. It meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities. These decisions are in the form of resolutions.

Rupak Kumar Dutta

Author is a former Special Director, CBI

