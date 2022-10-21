Home Nation

Pakistan needs to continue taking credible, verifiable action against terrorism: India 

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took off Pakistan from a list of countries under increased monitoring, also known as the 'grey list'.

Published: 21st October 2022 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The world should remain clear that Pakistan must continue to take "credible, verifiable and irreversible" action against terrorism, India said on Friday after anti-money laundering watchdog FATF removed the neighbouring country from its 'grey list'.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) took off Pakistan from a list of countries under increased monitoring, also known as the 'grey list'.

"It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on the issue.

"As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11," Bagchi said.

"We understand that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to further improve its Anti Money Laundering (AML) /Counter Terror Financing (CFT) system," he added.

Pakistan has been taken off the 'grey list' in the wake of Islamabad's "high level political commitment" in dealing with the menace and carrying out reforms in its existing monitoring mechanism, according to the watchdog.

The decision was taken by the FATF in its plenary held in Paris on October 20-21.

Later at a virtual press conference, FATF president T Raja Kumar, who is from Singapore, said Pakistan has largely addressed all the 34 items given by the FATF.

However, he said, Pakistan still needs to continue to work in this regard and the FATF encourages Pakistan to cooperate with the FATF's Asia Pacific Group to combat financial terrorism and money laundering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Terrorism FATF Terror financing
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp