PM Modi: When I wear turban of tribal community, Congress makes fun of it

Our government has done the work of ending the injustice being done to the tribals, he added, recalling that there were very few schools in the tribal belt 20-25 years ago. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Vyara in Tapi, Gujarat, on Thursday. (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The country has seen two types of politics regarding tribal welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that while there are parties with a history of making false promises to the tribal communities, the BJP, on the other hand, has always prioritised their interests.

“When I wear the turban of a tribal community, the Congress makes fun of it, but my tribal brothers and sisters know everything. They will replay it at the proper time,” Modi said during a visit to Vyara in Tapi district. “Our government has done the work of ending the injustice being done to the tribals,” he added, recalling that there were very few schools in the tribal belt 20-25 years ago. 

Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, including better road connectivity from Saputara to the Statue of Unity, and water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.

“Earlier, there was no science school in tribal areas. How could tribal youth become doctors or engineers? But now they are realising their ambitions. Congress did not think of this. We changed the thought,” he said, adding, “Today, daughters from Tapi and nearby areas are getting educated here.”

Modi also talked about the time when it was difficult to grow and buy millet and maize in the tribal areas. “Today, cashew is cultivated along with fruits like mango, guava and lemon,” the PM pointed out.
Modi also blamed the Congress for the worst water situation in Gujarat.

“There was a time when only a quarter of the households in the state had water connection. Today 100 per cent of households in Gujarat have piped drinking water,” he said. He also spoke about the central government’s Poshan Abhiyan under which pregnant women get financial help to procure nutritious food.

Modi also drew attention to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying, “Ayushman card is like a gold bar. You can go anywhere with a gold bar and get money instantly. Similarly, if you carry an Ayushman card anywhere in the country, the doors of even the biggest hospital will open for treatment.” The PM further stressed that the budget for tribal welfare has increased over three times in the last eight years, creating new opportunities for the youth. 

Projects worth crores  launched in tribal districts
PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara, including better road connectivity from Saputara to the Statue of Unity, and water supply projects worth over Rs 300 crore in Tapi and Narmada districts.
 

  • chandrasekaran
    OMG. He is the PM of a country. Playing victim. And too low a discourse. This man has single handedly brought down the prestige and the respect of the august institiuion.
    14 hours ago reply
