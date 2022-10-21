Home Nation

Apex court seeks Centre's response on pleas alleging rising doctors assault cases

The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought direction from the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

Published: 21st October 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.

The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought direction from the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.

Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Doctor Assault
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp