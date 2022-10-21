Apex court seeks Centre's response on pleas alleging rising doctors assault cases
The petitions alleged rising assault on medical professionals in the country and sought direction from the Centre and other stakeholders to take remedial steps.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a batch of petitions alleging rising assault on doctors and other medical professionals in the country.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi issued notices on the pleas filed by Delhi Doctors Forum, Indian Medical Association and Suneet Kumar Upadhyay, a doctor.
Upadhyay's wife Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist, had committed suicide in Rajasthan after being harassed by a mob following the death of a woman during the delivery.