Stripping humiliation at exam: Jharkhand girl dies week after self-immolation 

RANCHI: Seven days after the teenage girl, who tried to self-immolate herself in Jamshedpur, allegedly for being forced by her teacher to put off her clothes suspecting her of hiding chits during the examination, succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday.

The girl had sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, following which she was admitted to Tata Memorial Hospital in Jamshedpur.

According to police, the girl in her statement said that the invigilator humiliate her and made her put off her clothes to check if she was hiding the chits in her uniform. The teacher was arrested soon after the incident and a case has been registered under suitable sections of IPC and the POCSO Act.

Other girls studying in the school had alleged that the teacher was in the habit of misbehaving with the students.

“Even though no chit was recovered from Ritu, she was forced to put off her clothes in front of the entire class due to which she was deeply hurt and possibly took this extreme step,” said one of her classmates Neha. Ritu has first beaten up by the teacher and then asked to put off her clothes, she added.

The mother of the girl also alleged that her daughter tried to end her life and set herself on fire immediately after coming from school as she could bear the humiliation in front of her classmates.

Meanwhile, different women's rights groups staged protests in Jamshedpur ransacking the premises of the school and District Education Superintendent's office demanding the immediate dismissal of the teacher.



