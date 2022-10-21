Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear on Nov 9 Navlakha's plea seeking house arrest

The top court had directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha, jailed in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment.

Published: 21st October 2022 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear on November 9 the plea of jailed activist Gautam Navlakha that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in the Elgar Parishad case.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised it that he is being treated in Mumbai's Jaslok hospital.

"Parties are granted liberty to inspect the medical reports by Jaslok hospital," the bench said.

The top court on September 29 had directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Navlakha, jailed in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai's Jaslok hospital for treatment.

It had said receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right of a prisoner.

The 70-year-old activist has appealed to the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissing his plea for house arrest over apprehensions of lack of adequate medical and other basic facilities in Taloja jail near Mumbai where he is lodged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court jailed activist Gautam Navlakha Elgar Parishad
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp