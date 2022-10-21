Home Nation

Tiger crushed to death by train in Maharashtra's Rajura forest range

According to forest authorities, the carcass was found in Chunala beat in Rajura tehsil, some 29 km from the district headquarters.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

A tiger. (Photo | CS Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: A tiger was run over by a train in Rajura forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a senior forest official said.

The death came to light in the morning hours, when a gangman of the Railways spotted the carcass of a tiger on the railway track on Hyderabad-Ballarshah route, the official said.

The matter was reported to the forest department and a team rushed to the spot for inspection.

The tiger was a sub-adult, said Suresh Yelkarwar, the range forest officer of Rajura Range.

Veterinarians from the transit treatment centre in Chandrapur reached the spot and performed post-mortem, during which multiple injuries were found on the tiger, they said.

The big cat was cremated as per guidelines in the presence of forest personnel, it was stated.

