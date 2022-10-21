Home Nation

UP Police files FIR against two men for raping minor in 2016

By PTI

MATHURA: Police have registered an FIR against two brothers for allegedly raping a minor in 2016 and forcing her into prostitution here, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Thursday on the order of the special judge of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court here, SHO (City) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

According to a complaint by the girl's farther, the duo allegedly raped the girl, who was a minor at the time, after spiking her drink.

He alleged that the accused also took her to a hotel and forced her into prostitution by handing her over to some people, the SHO said.

One of the two brothers later apologised to the family and proposed marriage between the minor and his younger brother, he said.

The two families agreed to the proposal and an engagement ceremony was held, he said.

The girl's father alleged that after this the brothers used to take the girl to their home on the pretext of meeting family members and repeatedly raped her.

They also captured obscene videos and pictures of her, the SHO said.

On July 16, 2020, the duo took her to a guest house near Mandi intersection and raped her.

They then handed her over to another person, who also raped her, he said.

The father alleged that he was turned away by the police and no action was taken even after he approached the Senior Superintendent of Police.

Following this, the father approached the court and an FIR was registered on its direction, the SHO said.

He said action would be taken as per the findings of the investigation.

