15 dead, 35 injured as bus with labourers bound home for Diwali collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh

REWA: Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm when the bus was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.

All passengers on the bus are reportedly residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and one is said to be seriously injured.

"The bus was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. All people on the bus are reportedly the residents of UP," said Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Bhasin.

Further details are awaited.

