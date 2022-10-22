26-year-old techie, out with friend, gang raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

By PTI

CHAIBASA: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Chaibasa, 180 km from state capital Ranchi.

The engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa on Thursday evening when she was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler, the police said.

A group of eight-ten men stopped them, beat up her boyfriend, and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, the police said.

After committing the crime, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Chaibasa Sadar, Jagganathpur, and the officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station are members of the SIT, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident happened at a secluded spot outside the township, the SP said.

The woman's statement has been recorded, he said.

"We have registered a case based on her statement and ensured her proper treatment," the SP said.

Twelve people were detained for interrogation in connection with the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko said.

Asked whether any arrest was made in this regard, the SP replied in the negative.

The BJP demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation over the incident.

"Soren's government is insensitive towards the incidents of rape that have happened in the state over the last three year", former chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP told PTI.

A sense of insecurity is prevailing among the people of the state as law and order has "completely" broken down, he claimed.

The ruling JMM said that those accused of the gang-rape in Chaibasa will not be spared.

"The state government has been taking prompt action in such cases and will do it in the Chaibasa incident as well," JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar said, rejecting the BJP's allegations as an attempt to 'tarnish' Soren's image.

The BJP is nervous over the overwhelming support the Soren government is getting for its welfare programmes, he claimed.

