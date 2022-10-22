AAP faces PAAS dropout in run-up to Gujarat elections

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party is facing a far more serious setback in poll-bound Gujarat than the severance of its alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in poll-bound Gujarat: the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Alpesh Kathiriya is preparing to join the BJP.

The Patidars comprise an influential 14 per cent voter block that holds sway in 60 assembly constituencies in the 182-member Assembly. PAAS supported Congress in the 2017 assembly election, enabling it to win 77 seats. The bad news for AAP comes from the Diamond City Surat that propelled the party to bag 27 seats in the city civic polls last year. Supported by the Patidars, the good showing by AAP prompted it to project itself at the centre of state politics.

The PAAS-AAP rift surfaced just after the Surat corporation results. Sources say the state AAP chief Gopal Italia invited Kathiriya to join the party after AAP’s Surat victory. However, Kathiria denied any such move. Talking with this newspaper, Kathiriya indirectly acknowledged BJP’s invitation to him.

“We have raised two demands: the withdrawal of police cases during the Patidar quota movement and government jobs to each of the families of those killed in the Patidar movement. We’ll decide our stance once these demands are accepted,” Kathiriya told this paper.

He said he has been invited by Congress, BJP, and other parties to join, but “we are firm on our two demands.” On the other hand, AAP remains beholden to PASS. “Alpesh Kathiria is our partner in struggle,” said AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani, adding Kathiria’s support has been crucial. “I invite Kathiria to join AAP. He is aware of the BJP’s ‘use and throw’ policy, said Jadwani.

Who is Alpesh Kathiriya?

The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, he has spent over 14 months in jail in a sedition case against him and other PAAS leaders in 2015. He is a very close friend of Hardik Patel, who is now in BJP. Kathiriya was associated with ABVP and was at forefront of Patidar quota stir in Surat

What is PAAS?

In July 2015, Patidar youth under the banner of the PAAS started protests across Gujarat demanding the OBC status, enabling them a quota in government jobs and education. Then led by Hardik Patel, PAAS supported the Congress in the 2017 Gujarat elections

Significance of Patidars

Around 14% of Patidars in Gujarat hold sway in 60 assembly seats. Patidar leaders claim they have a significant presence in over 100 constituencies. They are a deciding factor in more than 40 assembly seats. They have a sizable presence in Saurashtra, north Gujarat and parts of Surat

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party is facing a far more serious setback in poll-bound Gujarat than the severance of its alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) in poll-bound Gujarat: the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Alpesh Kathiriya is preparing to join the BJP. The Patidars comprise an influential 14 per cent voter block that holds sway in 60 assembly constituencies in the 182-member Assembly. PAAS supported Congress in the 2017 assembly election, enabling it to win 77 seats. The bad news for AAP comes from the Diamond City Surat that propelled the party to bag 27 seats in the city civic polls last year. Supported by the Patidars, the good showing by AAP prompted it to project itself at the centre of state politics. The PAAS-AAP rift surfaced just after the Surat corporation results. Sources say the state AAP chief Gopal Italia invited Kathiriya to join the party after AAP’s Surat victory. However, Kathiria denied any such move. Talking with this newspaper, Kathiriya indirectly acknowledged BJP’s invitation to him. “We have raised two demands: the withdrawal of police cases during the Patidar quota movement and government jobs to each of the families of those killed in the Patidar movement. We’ll decide our stance once these demands are accepted,” Kathiriya told this paper. He said he has been invited by Congress, BJP, and other parties to join, but “we are firm on our two demands.” On the other hand, AAP remains beholden to PASS. “Alpesh Kathiria is our partner in struggle,” said AAP spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani, adding Kathiria’s support has been crucial. “I invite Kathiria to join AAP. He is aware of the BJP’s ‘use and throw’ policy, said Jadwani. Who is Alpesh Kathiriya? The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, he has spent over 14 months in jail in a sedition case against him and other PAAS leaders in 2015. He is a very close friend of Hardik Patel, who is now in BJP. Kathiriya was associated with ABVP and was at forefront of Patidar quota stir in Surat What is PAAS? In July 2015, Patidar youth under the banner of the PAAS started protests across Gujarat demanding the OBC status, enabling them a quota in government jobs and education. Then led by Hardik Patel, PAAS supported the Congress in the 2017 Gujarat elections Significance of Patidars Around 14% of Patidars in Gujarat hold sway in 60 assembly seats. Patidar leaders claim they have a significant presence in over 100 constituencies. They are a deciding factor in more than 40 assembly seats. They have a sizable presence in Saurashtra, north Gujarat and parts of Surat