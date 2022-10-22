Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: Elections, game of chess between three parties

The state assembly is now more like a game of chess between three parties, the Indian National Congress,  AAP and BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
New strategy for BJP’s selection of candidates 
The state assembly is now more like a game of chess between three parties, the Indian National Congress,  AAP and BJP. While all three have formulated their strategy, the BJP is yet to disclose their candidate list. In a strategic move, BJP will be sending its party observers to all assembly seats to meet the local leader for their interest in candidature. A report will be prepared and sent to the Parliamentary Board and tickets will be issued to the selected candidates. According to sources, the party wants to adopt a no-repeat theory and will be preparing itself in case the candidates whose names are not in the list defect and cause damage.

AAP doubts BJP-AIMIM meet ahead of polls
The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of having a secret deal with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). In a viral photo, AIMIM Gujarat President and candidate for Jamalpur constituency Sabir Kabliwala was seen with Ahmedabad BJP Mayor Kirit Parmar. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, ‘Why the BJP leaders met the state president of AIMIM?” However, BJP Mayor Kirit Parmar denied of any political meeting and said, “We met AIMIM president and Ahmedabad Municipal corporation (AMC) officials at STP plant office for official work, apart from this, Chippa community leaders and association people were also present.

‘Chanakya’ Amit Shah to meet party workers 
Ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, BJP stalwarts Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are frequently visiting the state for developmental works. After PM’s visit, Amit Shah will be in the state from today and will interact with the local leaders and BJP workers in 4 zones. In his earlier visits, Shah had strategised a plan for winning all 60 seats in Gujarat where BJP couldn’t win earlier.  The decision was taken after the meeting with Modi in Delhi, Gujarat CM, and the state president of Gujarat BJP CR Patil.

