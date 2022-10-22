AI, IoT training in the offing: Over 30 lakh babus to get tech savvy

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to promote technology-supported effective governance on a wider scale, the Centre has planned to familiarise over 30 lakh state and central civil servants and other government officials to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and blockchain.

“The civil servants will be trained by experts in emerging technologies, like AI, Internet of Things, virtual reality, data analytics, and drone and unmanned aerial vehicles, by 2023,” Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science And Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Friday.

Speaking at the two-day workshop on ‘Emerging Technology for Good Governance,’ Singh said that technical details and expertise in handling emerging technologies will be shared through the Integrated Government Online Training-Mission Karmayogi (IGOT-MK) and other methods.

“There are 25 central training institutions, 33 state-level administrative training institutions and other civil service training institutions along with a capacity-building commission. With all these, Wadhawani Institute of Technology and Policy (WITP) will also join in this endeavour,” Singh said, adding that AI and machine learning training helps in detecting frauds in GST and income tax returns while blockchain technology ensures seamless keeping of records and certificates, and data-driven decision-making through the use of analytic techniques.

“Our country’s civil servants and government officials will be using these techniques in day-to-day official work, ensuring that benefits of good governance reach everyone,” Singh said. He added that India’s growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been driven largely by technology adoption in governance. “Be it the use of Aadhaar for vaccine rollout, vaccine delivery through drones in difficult areas, or the Jan Dhan Mobile linked accounts, technology-driven initiatives have yielded positive results,” Singh said.

