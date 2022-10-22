Apex court approves NMC plea to extend last date for MBBS, PG admissions   

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to extend the last date for admissions to postgraduate medical courses and MBBS courses for the academic year 2022-23 until November 25 and December 20, respectively. The extension for PG medical courses was granted to fill all-India quota seats as well as the quota seats in deemed and central universities and states.

Observing that the explanation given by the NMC is “bonafide”, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli allowed the applications. NMC had sought modification of the time schedule since Covid-19 and restrictions by states had delayed the commencement of the last academic session. The council had added that it is not possible for the authorities to complete the admission process as per the statutory time schedule.

“Due to delay for completing the admission in MBBS courses for 2021-22, the process of admission in 2022-23 could not be commenced as per the schedule,” NMC had stated. It had recentlyreleased a timeline for 2022-2023 medical admissions.

Also in top court

Petition on ayurveda ‘maligning’ quashed

The apex court dismissed a petition filed by Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India against Wikipaedia articles that allegedly defamed Ayurveda. A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha said that the article can be edited. The petition said that contents shown on the site malign the natural system of medicine which has a history of more than 3,000 years and is accepted globally.

Plea to be elected prez dismissed

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily upon a self-acclaimed environmentalist for filing a petition seeking his appointment as the President of India after removing current President Droupadi Murmu from the post. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli took a strong view of the PIL by Kishore Jagannath Sawant, calling it scurrilous and an abuse of the process of the court.

