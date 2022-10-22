Chhattisgarh culture in focus as CM announces tribal dance fest dates

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced here on Friday that the National Tribal Dance Festival, a three-day cultural extravaganza celebrating the tribal way of life will be held from November 1-3 in Raipur. The event will witness the participation of tribal dance groups from various states and Union Territories of India along with guest participation from a few countries portraying their respective tribal folk culture.

India’s tribal culture came to life as Chhattisgarh Tourism hosted a Tourism Conclave a one-day event with panel discussions, ending with a marquee performance by Padma awardee folk singer Teejan Bai.

While the primary aim of the conclave was to create a buzz about the National Tribal Dance Festival, it also brought together culture and tourism experts, administrators and investors to re-position Chhattisgarh as a state with many opportunities in tourism, including its rich culture.

The event was hosted by Baghel at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Saket, where he interacted with the media and discussed the initiatives taken under his leadership in the field of tourism and culture for promoting Chhattisgarh. “Tribal culture is deeply-rooted in Chhattisgarh. Our government has taken several initiatives and started many schemes for ensuring the overall development of tribals in the last three years."

"National Tribal Dance Festival is an effort towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of tribals. Today, the tribes are getting good prices for their forest produce. We have created a better market for them by doing value addition in forest produce. Tribals have been given forest rights to help them move forward fearlessly and live a dignified life,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of showcasing the tribal traditions and practices while staying true to the essence of their culture. “This festival aims at bringing the tribals of the world on one platform so that they connect with each other and cherish their culture, and their strength and move forward. We are moving towards creating Chhattisgarh as the world forum for tribals,” Baghel said.

Speaking about the initiative, state’s Tourism Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said, “National Tribal Dance Festival has been a pivotal initiative to boost state tourism and generate opportunities for employment for local people. The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board recognises the growing demand for special community-based experiences. We invite people to come and explore the tribal areas of the state to experience tribal culture and traditions.”

The event was held in association with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Speaking about the museum’s association with Chhattisgarh, Nadar, chairperson of the museum, said, “The National Tribal Dance Festival is a one-of-a-kind initiative that not only celebrates but also helps to preserve and promote tribal traditions and values. We are excited to collaborate with them to support local crafts and artisans and provide them with a national platform to showcase their work.”

During the event, a demonstration by Biti Chitra artist Kem Vaishnav was held. Bastar tea and coffee was served to the invitees. Traditional crafts and food from Bastar and Kondagaon were on sale. Various brands and organisations showcased their products.

