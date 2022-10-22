CM Nitish Kumar gives clean chit to Bihar DGP in fake phone call case

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the BJP demand for a CBI probe, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday gave a clean chit to state Director General of Police SK Singhal for absolving an IPS officer in a liquor prohibition case.

“He (the DGP) will retire in two months. He is doing good work but a lapse on his part has taken place. Some imposter had called him and the matter was revealed during an investigation,” said Nitish.

The DGP is in the eye of a storm ever since it was revealed that he absolved an IPS officer of charges of dereliction of duty in a prohibition case. The former was put under pressure following an incident where a man impersonating as the chief justice of the Patna High Court wanted the DGP to clear the IPS officer of charges against him in a liquor prohibition case.

Coming in full defence of the DGP, the CM said, “When a person admits his mistake, the matter should not be dragged. I have ordered an inquiry, and the probe is underway.” In a dig at Nitish, former deputy CM and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said the CM was defending DGP and that he is in the wrong to have defended the top cop in such a manner.



