Electricity supply to Bhagat Singh's house not disconnected: Punjab government

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of ancestral house as emotions of lakhs of people are attached with this historic place.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Facing criticism, the local administration of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab on Saturday refuted the electricity supply to the ancestral house of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was disconnected and clarified that there is no bill pending.

"In fact, Powercom has an advance bill payment worth Rs 6,760 with them," Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa told the media.

He also made an appeal to a section of the media not to use the name of ancestral house as emotions of lakhs of people are attached with this historic place.

Earlier, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh also clarified that the power connection of the ancestral house or the museum of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan was never disconnected.

Meanwhile, the ancestral house of Shaheed Bhagat Singh has a separate power connection in the name of Department of Cultural Affairs.

Born on September 28, 1907, Bhagat Singh, a source of inspiration for the nation's youth, was hanged in the Lahore Central Jail, now in Pakistan, on March 23, 1931, along with his associates Rajguru and Sukhdev.

His death had inspired thousands of people to join the freedom movement.

Today, a museum in his memory at the entrance of his village, 80 km from Chandigarh on the highway to Jalandhar in Nawanshahr district, speaks about his valour.

During his visit on the freedom fighter's martyrdom day in 2003, former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam said he was indeed delighted to visit the home of one of the most inspiring and revolutionary freedom fighters of Mother India.

