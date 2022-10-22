Go after hate speech suo motu, Supreme Court to cops

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Appalled at the proliferation of hate speech, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the police chiefs of Delhi, Uttarakhand and UP to immediately take suo motu action against people irrespective of religion who make them without waiting for a formal complaint.

“We make it clear that any hesitation to act in accordance with this direction will be viewed as contempt of this court and appropriate action will be taken against the erring officers. We further make it clear that such action will be taken irrespective of the religion that the maker of the speech or the person who commits such an act belongs to, so that the secular character of Bharat as is envisaged by the Preamble, is preserved and protected,” the bench of justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said.

They also directed the police chiefs of the three states to file an action-taken report regarding incidents of hate speech within their jurisdiction. “This is the 21st century. What have we reduced God to? Article 51 says we should have a scientific temper. Where have we reached? In the name of religion, it’s tragic,” the bench observed.

The order came in a petition filed by Shaheen Abdullah who had sought an independent probe into incidents of hate speech and hate crimes against Muslims in these three states. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abdullah, said that irrespective of the existence of penal provisions and courts asking the police to take preventive action on hate speech, no action had been taken. He said he was forced to approach the court after an October 9 event in Delhi where hate speeches against Muslims were made.

“These statements are very disturbing for a country which professes to be a democracy and religion-neutral,” Justice Hrishikesh Roy said. The court asked Sibal if hate speeches were being made by Muslims too. “Are Muslim making hate speeches too? Both sides are actually,” Justice Joseph said. “Anybody who makes such speeches should not be spared,” Sibal responded

The bench said, “The Constitution of India envisages Bharat as a secular nation and fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and the integrity of the country is the guiding principle... There cannot be fraternity unless members of community drawn from different religions or castes of the country are able to live in harmony.”

Need to preserve constitutional values

“We feel that this court is charged with the duty to protect the fundamental rights and also preserve the constitutional values and the secular democratic character of the nation and in particular, the rule of law,” the division bench said in its written order

