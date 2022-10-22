'If Nitish returns to NDA, I will welcome it', says HAM chief

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former Bihar chief minister and supremo of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi dropped a political bombshell on Friday by saying, “If chief minister Nitish Kumar returns to NDA, he will welcome it, everything is possible in politics.”

“I cannot say what is the calculation of poll strategist Prashant Kishor when he is saying that Nitish Ji is in touch with BJP. I cannot speak about him. Nitish Ji has already said that he would not join hands with BJP at any cost but everything is possible in politics as two plus two can be six or it can be two also in politics,” he said.

Manjhi further said, “If Nitish Ji is not comfortable, he can take a decision on changing sides in the interest of the state, I will welcome it. The situation, however, has not reached that stage now.” Manjhi through his statement virtually supported Kishor`s claim that Nitish was in touch with BJP through Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh who is a leader from JD (U). Earlier, Nitish had also claimed that Kishor was working on behalf of BJP.

BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh said, “Nitish had taken a resolve in the state assembly after walking out from NDA in 2013 that he would not join hands with BJP even if he was finished but he returned to NDA in 2017. So, nothing can be ruled out in politics.”

Nitish at function said, “I will never forge an alliance with BJP throughout my life (read political career).”

Lesi Singh, a senior JD(U) minister, also corroborated Nitish's remarks. Lesi said that the question of going back to NDA didn't arise.

“We have returned to grand alliance only two months ago. So the question of going back to NDA again seems to be a remote possibility,” she told media persons on Friday.

