L-G slams Farooq: ‘Don’t justify killings of civilians’

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In an apparent reference to three-time former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people for their petty interests are trying to justify the innocent civilian killings and strict action as per law will be taken against them in the coming days.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society. Some persons for their petty interests are trying to justify the innocent killings in Jammu and Kashmir,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day ceremony at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar on Friday.

He said in this nation, everyone has the fundamental right to freedom of expression as envisaged by the founders of the Constitution. “However, if anyone, through words or deeds, will attempt to play with the unity and integrity of the country, I want to warn them that under the law of the land they will also face action in the coming days.”

He was indirectly referring to former J&K CM and NC president Farooq Abdullah, who recently said the targeted killings will continue till justice is delivered. He had said earlier they (the government) used to say killings were taking place due to Article 370 but that has been abrogated now, so why such killings have not stopped? “Why are they being killed? Who is responsible for it?”

Taking a dig at Pakistan and its proxies, Lt Governor said frustrated by the peace and development of J&K, “our neighbouring country is targeting innocent civilians.

