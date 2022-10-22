Land allocation: Probe ordered into firm linked to Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Industry department on Friday initiated the probe into alleged allocations of a government plot to Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh owned firm for an agro-processing unit in Latur.

Uday Samat, the industries minister on Friday said that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Cooperation (MIDC) CEO Bipin Sharma has been probing allegations against Desh Agro Pvt Ltd, owned by film actor and actress.

It was alleged that MIDC had allocated the major plot in MIDC of Latur to Desh Agri Pvt Ltd for an agro-processing unit when 16 industrialists were already on the waiting list.

The plot was given at a concessional rate of `605 per square metre within three weeks of the formation of the company by the actor. The application for land was processed within 10 days. The company with a share capital of Rs 7.50 crore was set up for processing soybean.

The BJP, which obtained the information about the land allocation under the Right to Information (RTI), has alleged Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were accorded special favours by the state government.

