Home Nation

Maoists own up Delhi stir against farm laws 

The CPI (Maoist)’s central committee has issued a statement in Kolkata, claiming the outlawed outfit was involved in the farmers’ agitation in Delhi.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi farmers protest

Farmers shouting slogans during their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The CPI (Maoist)’s central committee has issued a statement in Kolkata, claiming the outlawed outfit was involved in the farmers’ agitation in Delhi. The statement, made available on Friday, described former Maoist politburo member Kobad Ghandy as a traitor. 

“The militant movement of the farmers forced the Modi government to withdraw the three laws. The success of the struggle provided a good experience to our party,’’ the statement said. The group has faced its biggest setback with security agencies reportedly informing the Union home ministry that eight central committee members have been neutralised in nine months. This makes for one-third of the strength of the outfit’s policy-making body. 

The outfit said that in one year, its 124 armed soldiers were killed during Samadhan-Prahar, an operation to decimate the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of Maoists. The outfit claimed to have penetrated the Muslim community.

“A member of the party’s politburo, Kobad Ghandy, betrayed the revolutionary movement and released a book ‘Fractured Freedom -- a prison memoir’ to which the central committee wrote a reply in a theoretical booklet. It stated that Kobad’s book was a confession of a betrayer. It expelled him from the party,’’ the statement said.

Ghandy, 71, an Oxford University-educated academic, was arrested in 2009 but was acquitted and released in 2019. He reportedly participated in a meeting with the Nepalese Maoist leadership in Delhi in 2005.
The statement added: “In the guerrilla actions of PLGA, 13 paramilitary, commando and special police personnel were eliminated and 54 of them were injured. Five anti-people political leaders, 34 police 
informers, two betrayers were eliminated.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI farmers’ agitation politburo Kobad Ghandy PLGA
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp