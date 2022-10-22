Home Nation

Mere 'eventbaazi' won't do, when would 16 crore promised jobs be provided, asks Cong

Published: 22nd October 2022 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday termed the government's 'Rozgar Mela' as "eventbaazi" by the "jumla king", asking when would the promised 16 crore jobs be provided to the youth of the country.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year while assuming power which has not been provided in the last eight years.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has merely moved in four states and the government "had to admit" that unemployment is the biggest problem the country faces.

"At least, the 'jumla king' was forced to admit that unemployment is the biggest problem the country and the youth face," he said in a tweet in Hindi, terming it as the biggest achievement of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"No Eventbaazi, provide employment," he said.

He said Prime Minister Modi should tell "by when would you provide 16 crore jobs as you had promised to provide two crore jobs every year in the last eight years".

"By when would these 16 crore jobs be provided and by when would 30 lakh vacancies in government departments be filled up. The prime minister would have to answer the youth of the country," he said in a video put out on Twitter.

Surjewala said the Congress would continue to ask questions from the prime minister on when the promised jobs would be provided.

"Things would not move by giving merely 70,000 appointment letters and the youth of the country want jobs and the prime minister would have to answer them. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress would continue to raise this question from the prime minister during the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to recruit 10 lakh people.

He said the government is working towards softening the blow of the economic problems faced by several countries across the world in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the "Rozgar Mela" after distributing 75,000 appointment letters among government job aspirants, Modi said the Centre is also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for youngsters.

Fifty Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country under the recruitment drive.

