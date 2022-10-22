Home Nation

Modi hits out at Opposition for ignoring country’s culture

Modi said travelling to religious places in the country became difficult due to the neglect of the previous governments and blamed them for being unable to preserve the country’s ancient culture.

Published: 22nd October 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Badrinath Temple on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Badrinath Temple on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

MANA(CHAMOLI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to target the Opposition saying “people trapped in the mentality of slavery neglected the country’s culture and traditions.” He blamed the opposition parties for the hurdles in the way of Somnath temple’s rejuvenation and the construction of the Ram temple.

“People associated with foreign culture despise the development of places of faith. They work to spread hatred and disbelief towards the heritage of the country. Their wrong attitude destroyed places of faith for decades,” said the PM.

Modi said travelling to religious places in the country became difficult due to the neglect of the previous governments and blamed them for being unable to preserve the country’s ancient heritage and culture.
Dressed in Himachali attire at Kedarnath, Modi also gave an indirect political message to the voters of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP is determined to return to power in the backdrop of the fact that no government in the state has served two consecutive terms.

The PM is on a visit to Badri-Kedar. He urged devotees and tourists to buy local products. He also tried to send an election message by referring to the commonality of Himachal and Uttarakhand. “Today Kashi Vishwanath, Ayodhya, Ujjain, Badri Kedar and Hemkund are being rejuvenated. Tourists and pilgrims are visiting Mana Pass and Malari besides Badri Kedar and Hemkund,” he said.

Modi said many party leaders were upset when he decided to form the BJP’s state working committee in Mana-Badrinath about 25 years ago. “It was at that time that I had explained to them the strength of the soil of Mana village,” he said.

