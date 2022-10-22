Home Nation

No one gives me orders on V-C post, Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Purohit said that he was under oath to protect the Constitution and no one could stop him from doing that.

CHANDIGARH:  The rift between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann resurfaced on Friday over the appointment of Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Ludhiana. Purohit said he would hold the Constitution, and that nobody could give him orders. “I will seek legal advice on the matter and act accordingly,” he said.

The Governor said the Punjab government should learn how work should be carried out. “They (the government) should learn from me. I do not even know who is capable and who is not in Punjab. I just want to see to it that education improves. Before being appointed Punjab Governor, I was the Governor of Tamil Nadu where I was the Chancellor of 20 universities. In my tenure, I appointed 27 vice-chancellors as per law.’’

“I was the Tamil Nadu governor for four years. The situation was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, a vice-chancellor’s post was sold for Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore. You can ask Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin who appreciated me for cleaning up the education system there,’’ he said.

Purohit said that he was under oath to protect the Constitution and no one could stop him from doing that. “I feel guilty if I do not do my duty. It is the responsibility of the Governor as a chancellor to guide all and look after the universities. I will do my duty come what may,” he said.

The state government has been alleging that the Governor has been given orders by someone else.  Purohit said, “Nobody gives me orders, I am the senior-most. One can come to me for advice.’’“The Punjab government is saying the Governor is interfering in the working of universities.

The powers to take decisions vest with Governor as a chancellor. Actually, the state government cannot interfere in the matters of universities. The government sent a letter for VC’s extension thrice. If the Governor has no role in such an appointment, then how can he have a role in giving extensions?’’ he asked. 

‘I cleaned up education system in Tamil Nadu’
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday said that in Tamil Nadu he was chancellor of 20 universities. “In my tenure, I appointed 27 vice-chancellors as per law,” said Purohit, adding “TN CM Stalin appreciated me for cleaning up the education system there.” He said the Punjab govt should learn from him.

