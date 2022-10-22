Home Nation

Over 200 Dalit families in Rajasthan embrace Buddhism after youths assaulted by upper-caste men

Two Dalit youths were assaulted by the upper-caste men for performing 'aarti' for Goddess Durga.

JAIPUR: Angry with atrocities committed by the upper-caste, over 200 Dalit families at Bhulon village of Chhabra in the Baran district of Rajasthan have embraced Buddhism.

These families expressed anger against the police and district administration. They said two Dalit youths were assaulted by the upper castes for performing the 'aarti' for Goddess Durga 15 days ago. They also took out a protest march and immersed idols of Gods and Goddesses in the River Baithali on Friday. 

According to Balmukand Bairwa, president of Baran District Bairwa Mahasabha Yuva Morcha, "when Rajendra and Ramhet Airwal belonging to the Dalit community were offering 'aarti' to Goddess Durga at Bhulon village on October 5, associates of sarpanch Rahul Sharma and Lalchand Lodha who were present at the spot assaulted the Dalit youths.  After the incident, we lodged complaints with the district administration as well as the police, but no action was taken."

The people belonging to the Dalit community said that they appealed to the police administration, the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister and the President for justice, but when no action was taken, they collectively decided to change their religion.  'Aakrosh' rally was taken out in the village on Friday.  After this, the idols and pictures of the deities were immersed in the river.

ALSO READMass conversion event: 'Faced inequality, chose Buddhism as it accepts all'

While staging the demonstration, the protesters also raised slogans against the administration. Thereafter, the agitators took a pledge propagated by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Bairwa alleges that besides, the Dalit families have been still receiving threats and they are being warned to vacate the village.

On the other hand, DSP Pooja Nagar said that someone was trying to give political colour to the incident.

"The victim had lodged an FIR in the police station the names of the sarpanch's aides have not been mentioned in the complaint lodged by the complainant at the police station concerned. The matter is under investigation", he said.

Bairwa warned that if the main accused is not arrested soon, there will be a demonstration at Chhabra SDM office. He accused the law and order situation in the state of stalling and increasing cases of atrocities against the Dalit community.

