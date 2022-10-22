Home Nation

Owaisi's Party leader offers biryani to new entrants to boost membership in Madhya Pradesh

The party led by Asaduddin Owaisi had for the first time contested the recently held urban bodies' polls in the state and secured seven seats of corporators.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Biryani.(EPS File photo for representational purpose)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A leader of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been offering biryani and breakfast to new entrants in the outfit in Narela Assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal as part of a drive to increase the party's base in the region.

"We are welcoming people who did not get due respect in their parties, whether it was the BJP or Congress. When they come to our office to join the outfit, as a mark of respect, we offer them biryani or breakfast such as samosas and tea, like we do to guests in our homes," AIMIM leader Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami told PTI.

Nizami said new entrants are garlanded and offered food in keeping with their respective religious practices, he said.

"They should feel that they have come to the right place. I listen to their problems and make efforts to sort them out," he said.

More than 20,000 people have joined the party so far during the ongoing drive, the AIMIM leader claimed, adding that the move will be replicated by the party in other Assembly segments of Bhopal after Diwali.

"We had organised a public meeting of party president Owaisi in Narela during the recently held urban bodies' elections," Nizami said, adding that he was told to work for the party in Bhopal.

