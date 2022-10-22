Home Nation

Prime success for nuclear capable Agni missile

The missile followed textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Agni P missile being test fired from Kalam Island off Odisha coast. | Express

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The country’s elite military research establishment DRDO on Friday displayed some real firepower ahead of Diwali by successfully flight-testing the most advanced nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from a defence facility off Odisha coast.

The medium range highly sophisticated weapon travelled the pre-coordinated range of nearly 1,400 km and demonstrated the repeatability and robustness of the newly developed system. Defence sources said, indigenously designed and developed by DRDO, the two-stage canisterised missile was test-fired from launching complex IV of the Abdul Kalam Island at around 9.45 pm in full operational configuration.

After blasting off from a canister fitted to a mobile launcher, the missile followed textbook trajectory and met all mission objectives achieving close to zero circular error probability (CEP) accuracy. Agni Prime is the latest and sixth variant of the Agni series missiles. With multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles, the missile is capable of delivering a number of warheads at separate locations at a distance of 1,000 - 2,000 km.

The maneuverable re-entry vehicles integrated to the system can perform high maneuvers while homing in on the targets and deceive enemy air defence missiles making the weapon distinct from other missiles in its class. A defence official said this was the third consecutive test of the missile in the last two years and could be its last developmental trial.

“The missile followed the flight path perfectly as coordinated, validating all mission parameters. The missile will be inducted in the armed forces after a couple of user associated launches,” he said.   Sources said there have been lot of improvements in the system as compared to two previous trials making it faster and stealthier. Several advanced technologies including the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle will help India strengthen its credible deterrence capabilities. 

Electro-optical tracking systems, telemetry and radar stations positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored the missile trajectory. The 10.5 metre tall missile with a diameter of 1.2 metre can carry warheads up to 1.5 tonne. 

No target too far

Agni Prime is the sixth variant of Agni series

The missile is capable of delivering warheads at a distance of 1,000-2,000 km

It can perform high maneuvers while homing in on targets 

Thee missile will be inducted in the armed forced after couple of user associated launches

