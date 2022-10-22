Home Nation

Row over Patil’s remark on Gita & Quran, Cong says ‘not acceptable’

Patil later clarified that he was simply asking the question of whether a rightful fight against the oppressor, like the fight in the Mahabharata, could be called jihad as well.

Published: 22nd October 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil.

Senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil. (Photo | Shivraj Patil Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by senior party leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil that Lord Krishna gave lessons on jihad to Arjuna during the Mahabharata war.

Speaking at the launch of Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai’s biography on Thursday, Patil said,  “It is said that there’s a lot of discussion on jihad in Islam. Even after all the efforts, if someone doesn’t understand the clean idea, power can be used. It is mentioned in the Quran and Bhagavad Gita,” he had said.

However, the BJP picked up the issue to target Congress. BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said the Congress has long been involved in the conspiracy to “insult Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan” and Patil’s remarks are another chapter towards this.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday tweeted, “After AAP’s Gopal Italia & Rajendra Pal, not to be outdone in Hindu hatred & vote bank politics, Congress’ Shivraj Patil says Shri Krishna taught ‘Jihad’ to Arjun! Congress coined Hindu/saffron terror, opposed Ram Mandir, questioned Ram Ji’s existence, said Hindutva=ISIS (sic),” Poonawalla tweeted.

Patil later clarified that he was simply asking a question of whether a “rightful fight against the oppressor, like the fight in the Mahabharata”, could be called jihad as well.  “It is you who is calling it jihad,” he told the media.

The Congress responded to Patil’s remarks by calling it unacceptable. Congress’ communication head, Jairam Ramesh, said, “My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on the Bhagavad Gita. That’s unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified.

The stand of Congress is clear. The Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation,” he said. Ramesh also posted an excerpt from The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru quoting the part about the Gita.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress controversial remarks Shivraj Patil Lord Krishna jihad Arjuna Mahabharata Islam Quran Hindutva Shehzad Poonawalla
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp