Home Nation

Woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Ghaziabad discharged from Delhi's GTB Hospital 

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the woman told its counsellor that she was gang-raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts.

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old woman who claimed she was raped by five men was discharged from the GTB Hospital here on Saturday, according to hospital authorities.

The woman came to the hospital at 7:15 am on October 18 and her medico-legal case (MLC) was made and it was kept confidential, they said.

When the woman reached the hospital, her vitals were stable, the GTB Hospital said in a statement.

"She was investigated and treated as per hospital protocols and all formalities were completed. She has been discharged on October 22 and the patient's condition was stable at the time of discharge," it said.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: Woman who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge booked along with 3 others

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said the woman told its counsellor that she was gang-raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad and they inserted an iron rod into her private parts.

She claimed that she was tied and dumped on a roadside in a sack.

However, Ghaziabad police on Friday registered a case against the woman and three others, alleging that she levelled a "fabricated" gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to set up a high-level committee to probe the alleged gangrape of a 36-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

She also said that strong action should be taken against the woman if her allegations are found to be false.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Gang rape Ghaziabad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp