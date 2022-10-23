Home Nation

Over 1,500 obsolete, archaic acts to be repealed: Rijiju

Rijiju also said the Centre gives special focus to the northeast, and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

Published: 23rd October 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILONG:  The Centre will repeal more than 1,500 obsolete and archaic laws during the winter session of Parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Obsolete laws are impediments in the normal life of common people and do not have relevance in the present time, nor deserve to remain in the statute books, Rijiju told reporters here on Saturday.

"It is the prime minister's desire to reduce the compliance burden of people, to ensure that they can live as peacefully as possible. We (NDA government at the Centre) have decided to remove all obsolete, archaic laws from the statute, as unnecessary laws are a burden to the common man. We have decided to revoke more than 1,500 laws in the winter session of Parliament. I am ready to introduce many more repealment acts," the minister said.

Rijiju also said the Centre gives special focus to the northeast, and there is no reason why the region will lag behind in any sector.

"It is the BJP's desire to make the northeast prosperous and India a powerful nation," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre will repeal obsolete and archaic Laws Kiren Rijiju
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp