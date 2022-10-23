Home Nation

Oyo starts internal probe after couple filmed in Noida hotel

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said the duo had tried to extort money from the couple after threatening to release their video online.

Published: 23rd October 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Oyo has initiated an internal probe after Noida Police arrested two people who allegedly placed a hidden camera in a hotel room and filmed a couple, officials said.

The two accused had booked the same room in the Phase 3 police station area last month where they placed a hidden camera before checking out.

After a week, they booked the same room and took the camera out which had recorded intimate moments of the couple, officials said.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said the duo had tried to extort money from the couple after threatening to release their video online.

While accused Vishnu Singh and Abdul Wahab were held, police also questioned the hotel staff over the incident but so far their role has not been found.

"The hotel and its staff were not found involved in the incident so far. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call," ADCP Khan told PTI.

Though there was no official comment from Oyo over the episode, people associated with the company said they were internally probing the matter.

"Oyo does not operate any hotels or guest houses it only lists verified properties on its platform and provides IT-based support to them," a source told PTI.

An FIR has been lodged under various sections and further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oyo internal probe Noida Police arrested hidden camera hotel room
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp