Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger

The complainant informed the police that her husband pressurised her to go to Saudi Arabia by making a fake passport and to stay with another person for a month.

Published: 23rd October 2022 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tripe Talaq

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: On the complaint of a Muslim woman from Dehradun, the police have registered a case against her estranged husband, brother-in-law, and mother-in-law under section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

This is the third case registered in the state after the triple talaq law came into force.

According to Surya Bhushan Negi, SHO of Patelnagar police station, a Muslim woman has lodged a report against her husband for pressurising her to go to Saudi Arabia by making a fake passport and stay with another person for a month. He told her that this would fetch them Rs 50 lakh. When the woman refused, her in-laws beat her up and threw her out of the house and at the same time Nadeem divorced her by uttering talaq three times outside the house.

According to Inspector of Police, Suryabhushan Negi, the woman said that she was married to Nadeem, a resident of Kargi Chowk, on September 2, 2022. 

According to the police report, Nadeem, who works in Saudi Arabia, had allegedly been pressurising his wife to get a passport made since a week after the marriage and asking her not to show herself married in the passport. 

 When the victim lodged a complaint with the women's helpline, in the first counselling on October 15, the husband offered a compromise. When she went to her in-laws' house, she was not allowed to enter the house. 

Earlier, a case under the triple talaq Act was registered at Sitarganj in Udham Singh Nagar district.   Triple talaq cases have seen an 82% decline since the law was enacted following the Supreme Court's landmark verdict on triple talaq that provides equality to Muslim women.

