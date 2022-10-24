Home Nation

11-year-old climate activist's phone snatched while recording live video in UP's Greater Noida

Licypriya Kangujam was live for five minutes and 55 seconds when suddenly she was cut short as the phone was snatched away, according to the purported video.

Published: 24th October 2022 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Licypriya Kangujam

11-year-old environment activist Licypriya Kangujam, (Video grab)

By PTI

NOIDA: An 11-year-old environment activist has alleged that her phone was snatched by unidentified miscreants while recording a live video on Diwali eve in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

The local police said they have lodged her complaint and started probe into the case.

"My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my Facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!" Licypriya Kangujam tweeted and tagged Noida police for help.

This was Licypriya's first live Facebook video, where she has a verified account and over 1,87,000 followers.

The young environment activist was standing on a roadside with traffic movement in the backdrop as she went live on Facebook ahead of Diwali to talk about the impact of firecrackers vis a vis pollution.

She was live for five minutes and 55 seconds when suddenly she was cut short as the phone was snatched away, according to the purported video.

It also appeared that Licypriya was not holding the phone and either someone else was recording the video for her or it was placed on some object to record the video, the purported footage showed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said, "Directions have been issued to the local Bisrakh police station for investigation in the case. Legal proceedings are being carried out."

ALSO READ | Trade plastic waste for school supplies from Licypriya Kangujam's shop at Delhi University

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Licypriya Kangujam climate activist Noida
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp