3-day National Young Legislators Confrence-2023 to be held in June

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Come June 2023, the first of its kind 3-day long National Young Legislators’ Conference (NYLC) will be organised to provide the biggest open platform for the young legislators of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state assemblies and councils. The venue of the NYLC would be either in Goa or Pune in June and exact dates are soon to be fixed by the organising committee.

Besides the legislators, the governors, the chief ministers, speakers and their deputy of several states’ assembly and council would also be sharing their views on democracy and other given themes during plenary sessions.

Even the elected members from SAARC countries and the organisational heads of youth-wing of all political parties will also be sharing their views on the nine selected themes including “What Young Bharat Aspire” and “Overcoming Linguistic Barriers-Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”.

Sharing details with tbhis newspaper, Rahul V Karad, one of the ten members of this conference’s organising committee and executive president of MIT-SOG (India’s first school to create Future Political leaders) in Pune, said, “The National Young Legislators’ Conference (NYLC) 2023 has been planned basically to create a cohesive ecosystem among leaders from all ideologies for the common cause of development beyond party politics”.

Karad further said that the first such biggest national platform will provide an open opportunity to the invited dignitaries, legislators, governors and the CMs included, to deliberate upon the faces and facts responsible for creating a ‘culture of clean leadership’ for good governance at all levels of democracy.

“Four former speakers namely Shivraj Patil, Manohar Joshi, Meira Kumar and Sumita Mahajan are patrons and in governing council of this upcoming conference. Present Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also been requested to grace the occasion as chief guest,” he claimed, adding that many other dignitaries from across the fields like Satish Mahana, UP Assembly Speaker, Rajashthan Speaker CP Joshi, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Jharkhand Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto, MP Speaker Girish Gautam and many others, are members of its advisory council.

Some former chief election commissioners like Sunil Arora, Sushil Chandra, VS Sampath and Om Prakash Rawat have also been included as members in the ‘Research Advisory’ of this upcoming conference.

Even legislators from SAARC to participate

Elected members from SAARC countries and organisational heads of youth-wing of all political parties will also be sharing their views on the nine selected themes including “What Young Bharat Aspire” and “Overcoming Linguistic Barriers-Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”

NEW DELHI: Come June 2023, the first of its kind 3-day long National Young Legislators’ Conference (NYLC) will be organised to provide the biggest open platform for the young legislators of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, state assemblies and councils. The venue of the NYLC would be either in Goa or Pune in June and exact dates are soon to be fixed by the organising committee. Besides the legislators, the governors, the chief ministers, speakers and their deputy of several states’ assembly and council would also be sharing their views on democracy and other given themes during plenary sessions. Even the elected members from SAARC countries and the organisational heads of youth-wing of all political parties will also be sharing their views on the nine selected themes including “What Young Bharat Aspire” and “Overcoming Linguistic Barriers-Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”. Sharing details with tbhis newspaper, Rahul V Karad, one of the ten members of this conference’s organising committee and executive president of MIT-SOG (India’s first school to create Future Political leaders) in Pune, said, “The National Young Legislators’ Conference (NYLC) 2023 has been planned basically to create a cohesive ecosystem among leaders from all ideologies for the common cause of development beyond party politics”. Karad further said that the first such biggest national platform will provide an open opportunity to the invited dignitaries, legislators, governors and the CMs included, to deliberate upon the faces and facts responsible for creating a ‘culture of clean leadership’ for good governance at all levels of democracy. “Four former speakers namely Shivraj Patil, Manohar Joshi, Meira Kumar and Sumita Mahajan are patrons and in governing council of this upcoming conference. Present Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also been requested to grace the occasion as chief guest,” he claimed, adding that many other dignitaries from across the fields like Satish Mahana, UP Assembly Speaker, Rajashthan Speaker CP Joshi, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Jharkhand Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto, MP Speaker Girish Gautam and many others, are members of its advisory council. Some former chief election commissioners like Sunil Arora, Sushil Chandra, VS Sampath and Om Prakash Rawat have also been included as members in the ‘Research Advisory’ of this upcoming conference. Even legislators from SAARC to participate Elected members from SAARC countries and organisational heads of youth-wing of all political parties will also be sharing their views on the nine selected themes including “What Young Bharat Aspire” and “Overcoming Linguistic Barriers-Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”