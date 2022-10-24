Home Nation

Armed forces carry out a series of ground, air drills in Eastern Sector

The Sukna, West Bengal based Corps is mandated to defend the 220 km long Line of Actual Control along Sikkim.

Published: 24th October 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces have carried out a series of ground and air exercises in the Eastern Sector which included not just ground assault by the forces in high altitude areas but also the joint air insertion of Special Forces. The series of exercises had begun early this month

The Tri Shakti (33 Corps) Corps of the Army took to official twitter handle on Sunday to say, “Validation of Combat Free fall operations by Indian Army Special Forces in narrow valleys of Super High Altitude areas of Sikkim — first time, using C-130 special operations fixed wing platforms.”

In another high tempo joint exercise between the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, “a high altitude Combat Free Fall mission was carried out by commandos of Special Forces (Army) and Garuds (Air Force) from IAF C-130J aircraft in the Eastern sector. The Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force termed the exercise as “yet another successful operational milestone achieved by Indian Armed Forces”. This was also communicated using the official handle of IAF’s Eastern Air Command.

Early this month integrated tactical Exercise Singhee Prahaar at 17,500 feet in North Sikkim was carried out showcasing the prowess of the Indian Army in integrated operations in the Super High Altitude Area. The Sukna, West Bengal based Corps is mandated to defend the 220 km long Line of Actual Control along Sikkim.

An Army statement said, “Latest induction of New Generation Equipment to include Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) and many other weapon systems and platforms  have added new dimensions to the Indian Army’s existing capabilities to fight wars in High Altitude Areas.”

Of the 3,488-km-long LAC, 1,346-km comes under the Eastern Sector, with 220-km along Sikkim and 1,126-km along Arunachal Pradesh.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian armed high altitude areas ground and air exercises Eastern Sector joint air insertion of Special Forces All Terrain Vehicles Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp