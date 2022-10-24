Armed forces carry out a series of ground, air drills in Eastern Sector

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces have carried out a series of ground and air exercises in the Eastern Sector which included not just ground assault by the forces in high altitude areas but also the joint air insertion of Special Forces. The series of exercises had begun early this month

The Tri Shakti (33 Corps) Corps of the Army took to official twitter handle on Sunday to say, “Validation of Combat Free fall operations by Indian Army Special Forces in narrow valleys of Super High Altitude areas of Sikkim — first time, using C-130 special operations fixed wing platforms.”

In another high tempo joint exercise between the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, “a high altitude Combat Free Fall mission was carried out by commandos of Special Forces (Army) and Garuds (Air Force) from IAF C-130J aircraft in the Eastern sector. The Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force termed the exercise as “yet another successful operational milestone achieved by Indian Armed Forces”. This was also communicated using the official handle of IAF’s Eastern Air Command.

Early this month integrated tactical Exercise Singhee Prahaar at 17,500 feet in North Sikkim was carried out showcasing the prowess of the Indian Army in integrated operations in the Super High Altitude Area. The Sukna, West Bengal based Corps is mandated to defend the 220 km long Line of Actual Control along Sikkim.

An Army statement said, “Latest induction of New Generation Equipment to include Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) and many other weapon systems and platforms have added new dimensions to the Indian Army’s existing capabilities to fight wars in High Altitude Areas.”

Of the 3,488-km-long LAC, 1,346-km comes under the Eastern Sector, with 220-km along Sikkim and 1,126-km along Arunachal Pradesh.

NEW DELHI: The Indian armed forces have carried out a series of ground and air exercises in the Eastern Sector which included not just ground assault by the forces in high altitude areas but also the joint air insertion of Special Forces. The series of exercises had begun early this month The Tri Shakti (33 Corps) Corps of the Army took to official twitter handle on Sunday to say, “Validation of Combat Free fall operations by Indian Army Special Forces in narrow valleys of Super High Altitude areas of Sikkim — first time, using C-130 special operations fixed wing platforms.” In another high tempo joint exercise between the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, “a high altitude Combat Free Fall mission was carried out by commandos of Special Forces (Army) and Garuds (Air Force) from IAF C-130J aircraft in the Eastern sector. The Eastern Command of the Indian Air Force termed the exercise as “yet another successful operational milestone achieved by Indian Armed Forces”. This was also communicated using the official handle of IAF’s Eastern Air Command. Early this month integrated tactical Exercise Singhee Prahaar at 17,500 feet in North Sikkim was carried out showcasing the prowess of the Indian Army in integrated operations in the Super High Altitude Area. The Sukna, West Bengal based Corps is mandated to defend the 220 km long Line of Actual Control along Sikkim. An Army statement said, “Latest induction of New Generation Equipment to include Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPVs), All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), Quick Reaction Fire Vehicles (QRFVs), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicles (IPMVs) and many other weapon systems and platforms have added new dimensions to the Indian Army’s existing capabilities to fight wars in High Altitude Areas.” Of the 3,488-km-long LAC, 1,346-km comes under the Eastern Sector, with 220-km along Sikkim and 1,126-km along Arunachal Pradesh.