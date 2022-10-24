Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 6 held with Indian flapshell turtle meant for sacrifice on Diwali day to bring wealth  

The accused, in the age group of 22 to 65 years, were booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Published: 24th October 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DURG: Police have recovered an Indian flapshell turtle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and arrested six persons who allegedly planned to sacrifice the animal on Diwali assuming the act would bring them wealth and prosperity, an official said on Monday.

The Indian flapshell turtle, a freshwater species of turtle, is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The six persons were arrested on Sunday at Maitri Garden Square in Maroda area of Durg, Newai station house officer Mamta Ali Sharma said.

The accused were travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a Maharashtra registration number.

They tried to escape when a police patrolling team asked them to stop on the basis of suspicion, the official said.

The police recovered the turtle, kept in a plastic bag, from their possession following which they were apprehended, she said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had brought the turtle from Nagpur in Maharashtra and were heading to Dhamtari in Chhattisgarh where they planned to sacrifice it on Diwali night (Monday), believing such an act would bring wealth and prosperity to them, the official said.

The accused, in the age group of 22 to 65 years, were booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, she said.

Four of the accused belonged to Nagpur and two hailed from Durg district, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Indian flapshell turtle Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act.
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp