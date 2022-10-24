Home Nation

Cyclone Sitrang: Meghalaya on high alert, schools ordered shut in four districts

In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

Published: 24th October 2022 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 11:44 PM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds hover in the skies above the boats parked on the bank of Ganga river. (Photo | PTI)

Dark clouds hover in the skies above the boats parked on the bank of Ganga river. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Disaster Management Authorities in Meghalaya have been kept on high alert as Cyclone Sitrang is likely to bring heavy rain in many parts of the state, officials said on Sunday.

In at least four districts bordering Bangladesh, the administration directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

Other districts were directed to keep all field officers alert at all times, monitor the situation and report in case of emergency, the officials said.

The IMD forecast is generally cloudy sky with continuous rain in many parts of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

The National Highway Authority of India has been directed to keep its manpower and machines ready for any emergency requirement in any part of the state, a senior official of the state disaster management authority said.

The entire northeastern state experienced light to moderate rainfall throughout Monday causing minor disruption of power supplies.

According to IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal early on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Sitrang Meghalaya Bangladesh
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp