Demand for Inner Line Permit grows in Meghalaya

Unhappy that the Centre is maintaining a stony silence on the demand, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) set up an "ILP check gate" on the Meghalaya-Assam boundary.

Meghalaya Map

Meghalaya Map. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  An influential organisation in Meghalaya is stepping up the demand for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state after claiming that there has been a steady influx of illegal migrants into the state.

Unhappy that the Centre is maintaining a stony silence on the demand, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) set up an “ILP check gate” on the Meghalaya-Assam boundary. However, it was dismantled by the Meghalaya police on Saturday.

The KSU argued that the check gate was needed to be able to thwart illegal migration and keep an eye on illegal activities on the interstate border. “The situation is alarming and we want it to be addressed urgently,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said.

He warned that the students’ organisation would be compelled to deal with the issue itself if the government failed to address it early. It is for the fear of illegal  migration of people that the KSU has not allowed a railway project to come up in the state. It insists that the government must put in place a mechanism, such as the ILP, first to tackle the problem before expanding  the railway.

