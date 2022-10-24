Home Nation

Gujarat government transfers 17 IPS officers ahead of elections

Gujarat Assembly election to elect 182 members is slated to be held in December this year.

Published: 24th October 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

transferred

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Monday transferred 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and allotted postings to two other senior cops waiting for new assignments, a top-level reshuffle carried out ahead of Assembly elections due in the next few months.

The state home department transferred 15 IPS officers and promoted officer Neeraj Badgujar, who was waiting for a new posting, and appointed him Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) (sector-1), Ahmedabad city, as per a notification.

Manoj Ninama, another officer waiting for a new assignment, was appointed ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara city, it said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Surat range) Rajkumar Pandian was transferred to Ahmedabad as ADGP (Railways), said the notification.

He will also hold the additional charge of Executive Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), a state-run power company, in Vadodara.

IPS officer Anupamsinh Gehlot earlier held the additional charge at GUVNL.

Among other changes, Special Commissioner of Police of Rajkit Khursheed Ahmed was transferred as ADGP (planning and modernisation) and posted at Gandhinagar.

As per the notification, Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Armed units), Gandhinagar, Piyush Patel was transferred as IGP (Surat range).

IGP (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Yadav was transferred as IGP (Rajkot range) and IGP (Rajkot range) Sandeep SIngh was transferred as IGP (Vadodara range).

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Adminstration), Ahmedabad city, Ajay Chaudhary was transferred and named JCP (special branch), Ahmedabad city.

JCP (traffic), Ahmedabad city MA Chavada will now be the IGP of Junagadh range.

The home department named JCP (sector-2), Ahmedabad city, Gautam Parmar as the new IGP of Bhavnagar range.

IGP (Gandhinagar range) DH Parmar was transferred and posted as JCP (traffic), Surat city.

DIG (Panchmahal range) MS Bharada was transferred as ACP (sector-2) Ahmedabad, while ACP (crime and traffic), Vadodara, Chirag Koradia, will take over as the new DIG of Panchmahal range.

DIGP (Railways), Ahmedabad, AG Chauhan was transferred as ACP (traffic), Ahmedabad, while ACP (sector-1), Ahmedabad, RV Asari was named the new DIG (intelligence-2) at Gandhinagar.

DIGP (CID crime), Saurabh Tolumbia was transferred and posted as ACP (admin, traffic and crime) of Rajkot city, according to the notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat government IPS officers Transfer
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp