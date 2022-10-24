Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda drive launched

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To take Ayurveda and its benefits to the masses, the centre launched the campaign ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems, which is now recognised in 30 countries.

On the 7th Ayurveda Day on Sunday, the Ayush ministry said the campaign was launched to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda throughout the country. To commemorate the day, the ministry held a 6-week-long celebration, which included more than 5000 events. These events were organised by the ministry’s various institutes and councils.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to explore the areas of collaboration, convergence and synergy for tribal development while preserving the tribal cultural heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity-building.

