Home Nation

Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda drive launched

On the 7th Ayurveda Day on Sunday, the Ayush ministry said the campaign was launched to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda throughout the country.

Published: 24th October 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To take Ayurveda and its benefits to the masses, the centre launched the campaign ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’, one of the world’s oldest holistic healing systems, which is now recognised in 30 countries. 

On the 7th Ayurveda Day on Sunday, the Ayush ministry said the campaign was launched to propagate the benefits of Ayurveda throughout the country. To commemorate the day, the ministry held a 6-week-long celebration, which included more than 5000 events. These events were organised by the ministry’s various institutes and councils.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Ayush and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to explore the areas of collaboration, convergence and synergy for tribal development while preserving the tribal cultural heritage through evidence-based planning and capacity-building. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayurveda benefits to the masses centre campaign Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda Ayush
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp