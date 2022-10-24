Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

BJP loves Sachin, Congress backs Raje!

Rajasthan is seeing strange political developments these days. Many BJP leaders are not only soft towards Sachin Pilot but also keep praising him regularly ever since he led a revolt against CM Ashok Gehlot. Two years ago, when Pilot created a crisis for the Gehlot government, there were charges that the BJP had helped Pilot. In turn, most Congress leaders now raise questions about why Raje is being ignored in the BJP. These leaders include not only CM Gehlot but also state Congress president Govind Dotasara who said that “injustice is being done to Raje and though she is the natural face to be the Chief Ministerial face. Central BJP leaders don’t know how to handle this situation.”

Ambani gives a special gift to Rajasthan

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani launched Jio’s 5G mobile service in Rajasthan on Saturday by pressing a button in Nathdwara, the holy city which has been a favourite pilgrim centre for Ambanis. Shrinathji is the family deity of the Ambani family. At the special ceremony, Akash wished everyone a Happy Diwali and said that “along with Jio Tour 5G, services of 5G fiber Wi-Fi are also being started in Nathdwara.” With this the small town of Nathdwara will have the same 5G service that is currently limited to only big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata.

Gehlot takes care of Covid orphans

Some children were seen singing and dancing at the Chief Minister’s residence in Jaipur recently. Playing games and posing for selfies with CM Ashok Gehlot, all these children were those who had lost their parents and families due to the Covid epidemic. CM Gehlot organized special Diwali celebrations at his residence to bring a smile on their faces. The CM took feedback from the children about the relief package given by his government and after knowing their problems, he directed officials to solve the issue on priority. CM Gehlot also had lunch with the kids and wished them good luck for their future life.

