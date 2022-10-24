‘Largest diya’ lights up Punjab’s Mohali

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MOHALI: The world’s largest diya was lit in Mohali on Saturday. It weighed 1,000 kg and had a diameter of 3.37 metres. At least 3,129 litres of organic and diya oil were poured into it which was contributed by around 10,000 people. In order to register the achievement, official Guinness World Records adjudicators were present at the society of Hero Homes in Mohali when an enormous stainless-steel diya was lit. The diya qualifies as the largest lamp ever lit and was made using 3,560 litres of cooking oil, according to the Guinness World Records. Ashish Kaul, CMO Hero Realty, said that as per the Guinness Book of Records, this diya has been lit with 3,000 litres of cooking oil and qualifies as the world’s largest oil lamp ever lit. “The oil in the diya, collected from various individuals irrespective of regions, languages, religions and other cultural creeds, represents the unity of Indians,” he said. Kaul further said, “I thought we must have the biggest symbol of peace in the world from the land of Punjab, from this country for the whole world to know that if at all there is something which we need first and foremost, it is peace, which makes everything else meaningful.’’ Former GOC Western Command, Lt Gen KJ Singh (Retd) said, “This is an unconventional event combining the dual intent of celebrating Diwali as per tradition and one that also manages to spread an important social message. It is notable that Punjab, which has in the past seen strife, is now the location of the biggest icon of peace. If you look at diya, it is a medium to spread light, awareness, knowledge and knowledge related to peace.’’